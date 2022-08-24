High Court surprised by provision of permission to arrest public servants in Bangladesh

The court will deliver a verdict on the issue on Thursday.

Lawyer Manzil Morshed argued the case while Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state. Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC in court on Wednesday.

The gazette for the law was issued in November 2018. Later in September 2019, the public administration ministry issued a gazette to put the law in force from October.

Section 41(1) of the law stipulates that the arrest of public servants on criminal charges related to official duties can only be made with prior permission from the government or employing authorities before a court accepts the charges.

The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, or HRPB, challenged the provision in the High Court two weeks after the law was put into practice.

After an initial hearing, the court issued a rule asking why Section 41(1) of the law will not be deemed illegal, scrapped and declared contradictory to the constitution.