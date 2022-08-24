High Court surprised by provision of permission to arrest public servants in Bangladesh

The High Court is astonished by a three-year old law that stipulates that civil servants implicated in criminal cases can only be arrested with “prior permission” of the government or employing authorities.
The court says such provisions in the Public Service Act 2018 indemnify a particular group and encourages corruption.
The bench of Justices Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo made the remark during Wednesday’s hearing on a rule questioning the legitimacy of the legal provision of taking “prior permission from authorities”.
The court will deliver a verdict on the issue on Thursday.
Lawyer Manzil Morshed argued the case while Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state. Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC in court on Wednesday.
The gazette for the law was issued in November 2018. Later in September 2019, the public administration ministry issued a gazette to put the law in force from October.
Section 41(1) of the law stipulates that the arrest of public servants on criminal charges related to official duties can only be made with prior permission from the government or employing authorities before a court accepts the charges.
The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, or HRPB, challenged the provision in the High Court two weeks after the law was put into practice.
After an initial hearing, the court issued a rule asking why Section 41(1) of the law will not be deemed illegal, scrapped and declared contradictory to the constitution.
On Wednesday, lawyer Manzil mentioned that the ACC had such a provision in 2013. It was challenged in High Court, and later, scrapped. But the government is yet to strike it down. The court then called it “unfortunate”.
ACC lawyer Khurshid also referenced the court ruling revoking the 2013 ACC provision.
Referring to a verdict by the Appellate Division, DAG Arobinda said, “The law was enacted for the protection of public servants. The provision does not make any distinctions and is applicable to all civil servants.”
Astonished, one of the two-bench judges said: “How can the government indemnify a particular quarter while making law? This will rather encourage corruption.”
Ariful Islam Regan, a journalist from Kurigram, filed another writ petition in August 2021 challenging Section 41(1) and (3) of the law. The court gave a ruling after an initial hearing later in September. It is being judged by another High Court bench.
Ariful was allegedly assaulted in March last year and the writ plea prompted the High Court to ask why the authorities should not be directed to refrain from posting suspended deputy commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Perveen, and suspended executive magistrates Rintu Bikash Chakma and Nazim Uddin, to any office.