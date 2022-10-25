Cyclone Sitrang causes havoc on Cox’s Bazar beach

The raging waves during Cyclone Sitrang have played havoc with the Cox’s Bazar sea beach, heavily affecting its sand dunes and roads.
The beach is popular for its natural beauty and allure but the cyclone on Monday night and early Tuesday left a vast array of rubbish on it. Erosion also hit both sides of the Marine Drive in Teknaf.
The sea was very rough even after the cyclone weakened on Tuesday, with high waves affecting sand dunes and geo-bags. Tourists, however, started gathering to see the Sitrang-stricken beach despite strict restrictions.
“No fatalities were reported in the district due to measures taken by the administration but large swathes of Kutubdia, Moheshkhali and St Martin's Island were affected by the cyclone. The authorities are trying to assess the extent of damage,” said Abu Sufian, an additional district magistrate.
He promised prompt action to quickly overcome the loss.
Around 100,000 people who moved to 576 storm centres in Cox’s Bazar left the facilities for home, Sufian said.
“Sitrang caused havoc on the beach, affecting roads and geo-bags installed in the area to prevent erosion. Sand dunes on the stretch from Shaibal to Kolatoli points have been severely affected,” said Abdur Rahman, a local trader.
“The beach area got inundated by 8 feet high tides above the normal levels. Many houses in the Dorianagar area have been affected. The cyclone also washed away furniture,” said another local trader, Mohiuddin Ahmed.
Disappointed visitors stood far off the sea on sand dunes or geo-bags. Many of them took photographs of the devastated beach.
“The sea is still rough. I am really frightened to take a bath now. That’s why I am only taking photographs of the beach,” said Hamida Begum, a tourist.
Lifeguards on the beach kept tourists away from the shoreline.
“Visitors are still not allowed to take a bath in the sea. They have been told to follow the instructions from the district authorities,” said Md Siru Alam, chief of Sea Safe Lifeguard.
“The water level in the sea was higher than normal levels during the storm. Parts of the Marine Drive in Teknaf’s Sabrang have been damaged due to high tidal waves. The higher authorities have been informed of the incident,” said Erfan Haque Chowdhury, chief of Teknaf Upazila administration.