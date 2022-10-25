Cyclone Sitrang causes havoc on Cox’s Bazar beach

The raging waves during Cyclone Sitrang have played havoc with the Cox’s Bazar sea beach, heavily affecting its sand dunes and roads.

The beach is popular for its natural beauty and allure but the cyclone on Monday night and early Tuesday left a vast array of rubbish on it. Erosion also hit both sides of the Marine Drive in Teknaf.

The sea was very rough even after the cyclone weakened on Tuesday, with high waves affecting sand dunes and geo-bags. Tourists, however, started gathering to see the Sitrang-stricken beach despite strict restrictions.