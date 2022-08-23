Suspended ACC director Enamul Basir, jailed for bribery, is bailed

The High Court has granted bail to Khandaker Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission who has been sentenced to eight years in prison on bribery charges.

A single-member bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order upon hearing Basir’s bail plea on Tuesday. His bail will remain valid until the disposal of his appeal against the sentence, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan said.

The court had previously set Apr 13 for hearing Basir’s bail appeal, suspending an order imposing a fine of Tk 8 million on him for taking bribes.