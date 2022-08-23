    বাংলা

    Suspended ACC director Enamul Basir, jailed for bribery, is bailed

    The bail will remain valid until the disposal of his appeal against an eight-year jail sentence for bribery

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2022, 01:24 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 01:24 PM

    The High Court has granted bail to Khandaker Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission who has been sentenced to eight years in prison on bribery charges.

    A single-member bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order upon hearing Basir’s bail plea on Tuesday. His bail will remain valid until the disposal of his appeal against the sentence, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan said.

    The court had previously set Apr 13 for hearing Basir’s bail appeal, suspending an order imposing a fine of Tk 8 million on him for taking bribes.

    The court also granted bail to Mizanur Rahman, a suspended deputy inspector general of police who was sentenced to three years in prison in the same case, in April this year.

    During a television interview, Mizanur claimed that Basir had taken Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended.

    The Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka handed Mizanur and Basir the jail terms on Feb 23 this year.

