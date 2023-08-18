    বাংলা

    RAB arrests fugitive war crimes suspect in Jashore

    Iradat left his home in Jashore’s Bagharpara and went into hiding in the Kotwali area after an arrest warrant was issued against him

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 August 2023, 05:54 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 05:54 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a suspected war criminal, who went into hiding after the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant for him.

    Iradat Molla, 85, was apprehended in a neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Jashore's Kotwali Police Station on Thursday night.

    He has been accused of committing crimes against humanity, including mass murder, rape, arson, and looting, during the Liberation War in 1971, RAB-3 said in a statement on Friday.

    A case was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal against Iradat in 2021.

    As the investigation of the case opened, the tribunal issued an arrest warrant against him.

    Iradat subsequently left his home in Jashore’s Bagharpara and went into hiding in the Kotwali area.

    The authorities took necessary legal action against him, the statement said.

