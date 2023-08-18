RAB arrests fugitive war crimes suspect in Jashore

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a suspected war criminal, who went into hiding after the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant for him.

Iradat Molla, 85, was apprehended in a neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Jashore's Kotwali Police Station on Thursday night.

He has been accused of committing crimes against humanity, including mass murder, rape, arson, and looting, during the Liberation War in 1971, RAB-3 said in a statement on Friday.