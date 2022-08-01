PM Hasina slams BNP's lantern procession against power cuts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised the BNP's procession of lanterns to protest against rolling power outages across Bangladesh and the 'mismanagement' of energy resources.
"They deserve lanterns. Give lamps to every one of them," the prime minister said via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban after joining a blood donation campaign organised by Bangladesh Krishak League, the ruling Awami League's affiliated body for farmers, to mark the National Mourning Day on Monday.
"We will ensure safety and take steps for the well-being of the people. This is our real job, as the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman taught us."
The prime minister discussed the global economic crisis triggered by the Ukraine-Russia war at the event.
"The inflation rate of the United States surged to 9.1 percent from 1 percent this year. The UK's inflation stood at 9.4 percent while Germany's rate is 8.9 percent now. But Bangladesh managed to keep its inflation rate within 7.5 percent. Where developed countries are struggling to face the crisis, we are working on our plans.”
Hasina emphasised the proper use of agricultural land to boost local production to tackle the food crisis driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, giving a reminder of her instruction to farmers not to leave even an inch of land fallow.
She called on the ruling party's leaders and activists to convey her message to all.
"Inspire them to produce more to meet the country's demand for food amid the crisis emerging around the world."
Recalling the events in the aftermath of the 1975 killing of Bangabandhu and much of his family, Hasina said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination along with Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed.
"Conspirator Mushtaque made Zia the army chief immediately after assuming power. It's proven that Zia was an associate of Mushtaque and they had secret ties. That's why Zia was made the army chief," Hasina said.
"It was Ziaur Rahman who allowed the killers of Bangabandhu to escape justice by passing the Indemnity Ordinance and then rewarded them with jobs. He also handed powers to war criminals."