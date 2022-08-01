PM Hasina slams BNP's lantern procession against power cuts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised the BNP's procession of lanterns to protest against rolling power outages across Bangladesh and the 'mismanagement' of energy resources.

"They deserve lanterns. Give lamps to every one of them," the prime minister said via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban after joining a blood donation campaign organised by Bangladesh Krishak League, the ruling Awami League's affiliated body for farmers, to mark the National Mourning Day on Monday.

"We will ensure safety and take steps for the well-being of the people. This is our real job, as the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman taught us."