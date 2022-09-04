    বাংলা

    Probe finds negligence by Chinese contractor in Bangladesh girder crash

    A committee identifies the Chinese company’s negligence in the deaths of five people

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 01:07 PM

    A government investigation has identified negligence of a Chinese contractor behind the deaths of five people in the collapse of a concrete girder under the Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit project in Uttara.

    China Gezhouba Group Corporation is “mainly responsible” for the accident caused by a lack of safety measures, Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said on Sunday after receiving the probe committee’s report.

    The 80-tonne girder fell on a passing car from a crane while it was being moved onto a trailer on Aug 15, killing four passengers and the driver, and injuring two others. The survivors were a newlywed couple who were on their way to the bride’s home with their relatives for a post-wedding visit.

    CGGC has long been facing allegations of neglecting safety in the stretch of the BRT project it is responsible for. Several girder accidents had earlier caused casualties, but the contractor did not take steps despite reminders by the consultant.

    Initial findings of the committee formed to investigate the latest accident suggested no safety barrier had been put in place before the crash. The company did not assign enough people to control traffic.

    In the detailed report, submitted last Thursday, the panel identified 12 factors that caused the accident, Secretary Nuri said. The factors include the initiation of the work in day time and on a public holiday for the first time, crane operating by the assistant who had no licence, the position of the crane on a bumpy place, and the absence of a digital monitor in the crane. The others are a lack of traffic management, unskilled safety engineer and traffic management workers, no emergency management plan and the subcontractors employing workers without permission.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cheer in Pirojpur as a long-awaited bridge opens over Kocha River
    Hasina inaugurates Bangamata bridge in Pirojpur
    The new Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge translates another dream of the people in south-west Bangladesh into reality
    Abductor of Dhaka University student robbed nearly 50 women: police
    DU student’s abductor robbed nearly 50 women: DB
    The suspect, 28-year-old Shakil Ahmed Rubel, was also involved in nearly 1,500 thefts in the past 10 years, police say
    UPDF blocks road in Khagrachhari to protest leader’s murder
    UPDF blocks road in Khagrachhari to protest leader’s murder
    Long-haul transport is blocked on the Khagrachhari road as the group protests the killing of Angthoi Marma
    BGB on high alert to block Myanmar civilians from entering Bangladesh: Momen
    No Myanmar national will be allowed in: Momen
    Bandarban police confirmed two fighter jets and two attack helicopters, all with Myanmar military insignia, fired as many as 10 shells and at least 35 rounds of bullets within the Bangladesh territory

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher