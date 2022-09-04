Probe finds negligence by Chinese contractor in Bangladesh girder crash

A government investigation has identified negligence of a Chinese contractor behind the deaths of five people in the collapse of a concrete girder under the Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit project in Uttara.

China Gezhouba Group Corporation is “mainly responsible” for the accident caused by a lack of safety measures, Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said on Sunday after receiving the probe committee’s report.

The 80-tonne girder fell on a passing car from a crane while it was being moved onto a trailer on Aug 15, killing four passengers and the driver, and injuring two others. The survivors were a newlywed couple who were on their way to the bride’s home with their relatives for a post-wedding visit.