'The winter cold is tough, but we have to bear it

Khodeza Khatun has a visual disability. She was seen shivering in the severe cold and chilling wind in a makeshift tent made of plastic bags and a few carton sheets laid out on the ground.
Two months ago, the woman in her fifties settled in the tent built in a narrow alley near Mohakhali Kitchen Market. She has had a rough time on Dhaka city's streets. And the ongoing cold wave has only made it worse.
Khodeza said she has been roaming the capital's streets for a year. With her eyesight, it has been a difficult stay in Mohakhali.
Asked about the cold, she said, "The winter chill is tough, but we have to bear it. I don't know what to do due to my visual impairment."
As Bangladesh shivers in the mid-January cold, the bone-chilling condition of Khodeza, living in her roofless shelter, is symbolic of the hardship faced by the destitute.
The country's lowest temperature on Saturday was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur. A mild cold wave has gripped parts of the country, including Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Rangpur Division. It is likely to persist for a few more days, according to the Met Office.
The severe cold snap has disrupted the lives of regular people, with the poor and those from low-income groups suffering the most.
"The cold has caused huge suffering over the past few days. It was not so bad before," said Ershad Hossain, who had taken shelter on the Mohakhali footbridge at night.
Rickshaw puller Amir Hossain, who lives in the Sattola slum in Mohakhali, said he also faces difficulties driving his vehicle amid the cold wave.
"I have to drink tea after every one or two trips to keep me warm. It was possible to drive the vehicle until midnight before, but now I finish up by 10 pm."
Amir lost his belongings in a fire at the slum last year. Due to rising commodity prices, he cannot afford to buy a new set of warm clothes.
"I am trying to manage with the clothes I bought last year as it's difficult to get new ones. On top of that, the tin-roof room worsens the situation as the dew drops on the bed."
Dense fog and chilling winds have swept through parts of the country, including Dhaka, over the past few days, obscuring the sun until the afternoon.
As the winter has intensified, the sales of warm clothes rose at makeshift roadside shops. The traders say the shops draw huge crowds at night, and the sale of clothes and blankets has increased comparatively in the past few days.
"Sales rose in the past few days due to the cold. Though people browse more and purchase less, the truth is that the sales have increased," said Abdul Haque, who sells warm clothes from a three-wheeler.
"I thought the winter was over, but the past three days of extreme cold have made things worse," said Rishad Hossain, a resident of Tejgaon who works at a private firm, while looking at sweaters in Haque's makeshift shop.
However, meteorologist ATM Nazmul Haque expects the cold spell to abate over the next two days gradually.
"The temperature is likely to rise from Monday or Tuesday. Rain will likely fall in the country's western region on Thursday."
In its 72-hour forecast, the Met Office expects moderate to thick fog over the country from midnight to morning, which may persist till noon in some places.
The fog may temporarily disrupt travel by air, river, and road.