'The winter cold is tough, but we have to bear it

Khodeza Khatun has a visual disability. She was seen shivering in the severe cold and chilling wind in a makeshift tent made of plastic bags and a few carton sheets laid out on the ground.

Two months ago, the woman in her fifties settled in the tent built in a narrow alley near Mohakhali Kitchen Market. She has had a rough time on Dhaka city's streets. And the ongoing cold wave has only made it worse.

Khodeza said she has been roaming the capital's streets for a year. With her eyesight, it has been a difficult stay in Mohakhali.

Asked about the cold, she said, "The winter chill is tough, but we have to bear it. I don't know what to do due to my visual impairment."

As Bangladesh shivers in the mid-January cold, the bone-chilling condition of Khodeza, living in her roofless shelter, is symbolic of the hardship faced by the destitute.