Suspect Bushra finally gets bail in BUET student Fardin’s murder case

A court has granted bail to Amatullah Bushra, a friend of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, two months after she was first detained in the case over his death.

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court-7 granted her interim bail on Sunday. Her bail will continue until police have submitted the investigation report in the case.

On Nov 16, a court scrapped a bail petition from Bushra after she was interrogated in police custody for five days and sent to jail. On Dec 5, the magistrate’s court rejected her bail petition once more. She then took the matter to the judge’s court.

The petition was heard on Thursday and the court set Sunday for the decision.

Fardin, 24, left his home in Dhaka’s Demra after lunch on Nov 4, saying he would stay overnight with friends at a residential hall to study and return home after an exam the following day, according to his family. His body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7.