    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 198 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,008,068 as the death toll rises to 29,309

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 August 2022, 11:50 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 11:50 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 198 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,008,068.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,309, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 3,888 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.09 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 120 infections.

    Another 386 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,949,540.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.09 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 586.48 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.42 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    15 villages in Jhalakathi inundated as three rivers burst banks
    Three rivers burst banks in Jhalakathi
    At least 15 villages were flooded as a low-pressure system triggers a tidal surge in the south coast
    Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat to 'remain in jail' as SC rules against bail
    Samrat to 'remain in jail' after losing bail appeal
    The Appellate Division upholds the High Court's decision to overturn his bail in an illegal wealth case
    Child dies as school gate collapses in Khagrachhari
    Child dies in Khagrachhari school gate collapse
    The gate at the entrance of the school collapsed on six-year-old Srabon Dewan as he was passing through
    Two missing as three fishing trawlers overturn in Bay of Bengal
    3 trawlers overturn in Bay of Bengal
    Two fishermen have gone missing after the trawlers capsized off the coast of Kuakata while returning to shore

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher