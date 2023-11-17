Bangladesh suspends river transport as Cyclone Midhili hits coast

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority halted river transport services across the country as Cyclone Midhili began to cross the southern coast near Khepupara.

All water vessels were asked to stop services at 10 am on Friday, said Dhaka River Port Joint Director Md Ismail Hossain.

River ports in Khulna, Jashore, Kushtia, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar were asked to hoist river danger signal No. 3 from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday.

Some vessels left the Sadarghat river port for Chandpur in the morning but none left for the coastal district of Bhola.