    Bangladesh suspends river transport as Cyclone Midhili hits coast

    Some vessels left Dhaka for Chandpur on Friday morning

    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM

    The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority halted river transport services across the country as Cyclone Midhili began to cross the southern coast near Khepupara.

    All water vessels were asked to stop services at 10 am on Friday, said Dhaka River Port Joint Director Md Ismail Hossain.

    River ports in Khulna, Jashore, Kushtia, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar were asked to hoist river danger signal No. 3 from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday.

    Some vessels left the Sadarghat river port for Chandpur in the morning but none left for the coastal district of Bhola.

    On the other hand, Dhaka-bound launches, MV Afia, MV Shobar Tori-3, MV Eagle-7, and MV Boghdadia, left the Chandpur river port. Later, around 10:40 am, all launches ceased services, said River Route Inspector Shah Alam.

    As the cyclonic storm approached the coast, the authorities issued danger signals for all maritime ports.

    The Met Office asked the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla to hoist danger signal No. 7 and Chattogram and Cox's Bazar to hoist No. 6.

    The cyclone is expected to complete the crossing by Friday evening, according to the Met Office’s latest bulletin.

