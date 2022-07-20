RAB arrests five suspected members of illegal kidney trade ring that dupes poor donors

They took up to Tk 2.5 million from every patient but gavethe donors Tk 200,000 each, the RAB said at a press conference on Wednesdayafter busting the ring.
The suspects have been named as Md Shahidul Islam Mithu, 49,Md Mizaur Rahman, 44, Md Al Mamun alias Mehedy, 27, Md Saimon, 28, and Md RaselHossain, 24. They were arrested in Dhaka’s Bhatara, Banasree and Mirpur onTuesday night.
Citing information given by them in initial interrogation,RAB-1 commander Abdul Momen said they are members of a group of 20 thattargeted the poor victims from remote areas through social media.
They also trafficked more than 100 people to India incoordination with similar rings on the other side of the border, Momen said.
Mithu, who had gone to India in 2016 for his treatment, isthe leader of the gang, according to the RAB. He planned the trade after seeinga huge demand for kidneys among wealthy patients.
Mithu admitted to trading in more than 50 kidneys, saidMomen. Mizanur used to prepare papers, sometimes fake ones, for the donors totravel to India, where another ring of Indian organ traders would receive thevictims for the transplant.
The RAB seized contracts on organ donation, 14 passports,papers on kidney crossmatching, foreign currencies, NIDs and fake seals duringthe arrests.
The RAB’s cyber-monitoring cell noticed the activities ofthe ring on social media and it strengthened the monitoring after busting thering, said Momen.