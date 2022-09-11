Newborn, schoolboy among 4 killed in road accidents across Bangladesh

At least four people, including a newborn child and a student, have been killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Rangpur.

In Dhaka, a 10th-grader died after being run over by a car while crossing a road in the Tejgaon Industrial Area.

The incident occurred near Tejgaon BG Press on Sunday, according to police.

The victim, 16-year-old Ali Hossain, was a student of a school in Tejgaon. He was on his way to a private tuition session when he met with the accident, according to his father.