    Newborn, schoolboy among 4 killed in road accidents across Bangladesh

    A 10th-grader was run over by a car in Dhaka's Tejgaon, while three people, including a three-day-old baby, died in Rangpur

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 05:45 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 07:48 AM

    At least four people, including a newborn child and a student, have been killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Rangpur.

    In Dhaka, a 10th-grader died after being run over by a car while crossing a road in the Tejgaon Industrial Area.

    The incident occurred near Tejgaon BG Press on Sunday, according to police.

    The victim, 16-year-old Ali Hossain, was a student of a school in Tejgaon. He was on his way to a private tuition session when he met with the accident, according to his father.

    Ali, a resident of Kunipara, was not wearing his school uniform at the time, according to SI Hafizur Rahman of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station.

    Locals rescued the boy and rushed him to Samorita Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

    "The schoolboy was hit by either a microbus or a private car coming from Mohakhali. He suffered a head injury in the process. A van driver later took him to Samorita Hospital."

    Police are collecting surveillance camera footage from the area to identify the vehicle, Hafizur added.

    Ali, the son of a day labourer, was the eldest of three siblings.

    Meanwhile, three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Rangpur's Taraganj Upazila.

    At least six others were injured in the incident that occurred in the upazila's Ikorchali Kazipur area around 5:45 am on Sunday, according to Sushanta Kumar, chief of Taraganj Police Station.

    Al Amin, 30, Rafiqul Islam, 40, and a three-day-old child were killed in the accident.

    The bus, operated by Bhai Bhai Paribahan, was heading to Nilphamari when it collided with a Rangpur-bound microbus travelling in the opposite direction near the Kharubhaj Bridge, said Sushanta. The microbus was left in a crumpled heap after the collision.

    Locals subsequently rushed the victims to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where three of them were declared dead by doctors.

    Six others are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to Sushanta.

