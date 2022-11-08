    বাংলা

    BUET student Fardin was murdered, say doctors

    Fardin was physically tortured before his death three days ago, autopsy finds

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM

    Autopsy of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, who was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river, has revealed that he was tortured and murdered, doctors said.

    Fardin died three days ago, Sheikh Farhad, a resident doctor at the Narayanganj General Hospital, said on Tuesday.

    ”The student had multiple marks of injury in the head and chest. The autopsy report shows that it was a case of murder,” he said.

    Farhad mentioned that a panel of three doctors carried out the autopsy. The other two doctors were Mofizuddin Nipun and Golam Mostafa.

    A third-year student at the Department of Civil Engineering in BUET, Fardin had gone missing three days before being found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj on Monday. He used to live with his family in Dhaka’s Demra.

    The hospital authorities handed over the body to his family on Tuesday. No case was filed over the incident yet.

    “The body drifted in from Narayanganj. He went missing in Rampura and a general diary was recorded with the Rampura Police Station,” said Inspector Hafizur Rahman of Siddhirganj Police Station.

    “So the family is unsure about which police station to file a case with. But we will take the case if they want to lodge it with us.”

    Fardin's father Nuruddin Rana, editor of The Riverine Magazine, said Fardin had gone missing on Friday night. After the family filed a general diary on Saturday, police detected that his mobile phone was last found active in Rampura before it was switched off.

    RELATED STORIES
    Khulna court sentences 6 to death for rape of minor student
    6 to die for rape of a student in Khulna
    The case was filed over the rape of a class VI student in 2019
    Court rejects plea to sue policemen over custodial death of Chhatra Dal leader Milon
    Court rejects plea to sue police over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
    Milon was picked up and tortured by Ramna police on Mar 6, 2018 as he was returning from a programme at Jatiya Press Club, the complaint alleged
    Dhaka court rejects BNP leader Tabith's appeal to file a case against police
    Court dismisses case against police by BNP's Tabith
    The court issued the dismissal order due to the lack of evidence to continue the case, an official says
    UNO Wahida Khanam murder attempt: Attacker sentenced to 10 years in prison
    Man gets 10 years in jail for murder attempt on UNO
    Convict Rabiul Islam attacked Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam and her father with a hammer in 2020

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher