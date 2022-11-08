BUET student Fardin was murdered, say doctors

Autopsy of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, who was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river, has revealed that he was tortured and murdered, doctors said.

Fardin died three days ago, Sheikh Farhad, a resident doctor at the Narayanganj General Hospital, said on Tuesday.

”The student had multiple marks of injury in the head and chest. The autopsy report shows that it was a case of murder,” he said.

Farhad mentioned that a panel of three doctors carried out the autopsy. The other two doctors were Mofizuddin Nipun and Golam Mostafa.