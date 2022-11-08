BUET student Fardin was murdered, say doctors

Autopsy of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, who was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river, has revealed that he was tortured and murdered, doctors said.
Fardin died three days ago, Sheikh Farhad, a resident doctor at the Narayanganj General Hospital, said on Tuesday.
”The student had multiple marks of injury in the head and chest. The autopsy report shows that it was a case of murder,” he said.
Farhad mentioned that a panel of three doctors carried out the autopsy. The other two doctors were Mofizuddin Nipun and Golam Mostafa.
A third-year student at the Department of Civil Engineering in BUET, Fardin had gone missing three days before being found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj on Monday. He used to live with his family in Dhaka’s Demra.
The hospital authorities handed over the body to his family on Tuesday. No case was filed over the incident yet.
“The body drifted in from Narayanganj. He went missing in Rampura and a general diary was recorded with the Rampura Police Station,” said Inspector Hafizur Rahman of Siddhirganj Police Station.
“So the family is unsure about which police station to file a case with. But we will take the case if they want to lodge it with us.”
Fardin's father Nuruddin Rana, editor of The Riverine Magazine, said Fardin had gone missing on Friday night. After the family filed a general diary on Saturday, police detected that his mobile phone was last found active in Rampura before it was switched off.