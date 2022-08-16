Restaurant owner arrested over deaths of workers in Chawkbazar fire

Police have arrested Fakharuddin, the owner of a restaurant in Chawkbazar’s Debidas Ghat Lane, over the deaths of six workers after a deadly fire engulfed the building in the area that also houses a plastics factory. The victims were workers of the restaurant.



Ten firefighting units doused the flames after a two-hour effort. They rushed to the scene after the fire erupted in the four-storey building in Chawkbazar’s Kamalbagh on Monday.