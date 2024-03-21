    বাংলা

    Train operations back on track 5 days after Bijoy Express derailed in Cumilla

    According to an official, the derailment of Bijoy Express affected railway tracks stretching over 300 metres

    Cumilla Correspondent
    Published : 21 March 2024
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 12:35 PM

    Train operations have resumed on Dhaka-bound routes five days after a commuter train derailed in Cumilla’s Nangalkot Upazila.

    The Dhaka-bound passenger trains resumed service from 9:30 am on Thursday following the completion of repair work.

    According to Jamal Hossain, an official at the Nangalkot Railway Station, the derailment of the Bijoy Express affected railway tracks stretching over 300 metres.

    “The trains are now operating up and down the routes without any issues after the railway tracks were mended on Thursday,” said Jamal.

    Earlier, on Sunday, at least 30 people were injured when nine compartments of the Jamalpur-bound Bijoy Express went off the tracks near Hasanpur station. The accident snapped the railway connectivity of various routes, including the ones linking Dhaka and Chattogram.

    Although railway operations resumed fourteen hours after the accident, the schedules of several trains running on the routes were still disrupted.

    A five-member investigative committee was also formed under the leadership of Eastern Railway Chief Transport Officer (DTO) Anisur Rahman.

    According to the Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager Saiful Islam, two relief trains were brought from Akhaura and Chattogram after the incident.

    “One hundred workers worked overnight to restore the railway connectivity on Monday morning,” said Saiful.

    “For the past couple of days, the trains were travelling in both directions along one track. Now that the Dhaka-bound tracks are mended, the commuter trains will be able to run on both tracks,” he added.

    At least four train coaches were also severely damaged in the accident.

    According to Saiful, the officials have yet to recover one of the derailed carriages that went off the tracks on Sunday.

