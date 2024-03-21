Train operations back on track 5 days after Bijoy Express derailed in Cumilla

Train operations have resumed on Dhaka-bound routes five days after a commuter train derailed in Cumilla’s Nangalkot Upazila.

The Dhaka-bound passenger trains resumed service from 9:30 am on Thursday following the completion of repair work.

According to Jamal Hossain, an official at the Nangalkot Railway Station, the derailment of the Bijoy Express affected railway tracks stretching over 300 metres.

“The trains are now operating up and down the routes without any issues after the railway tracks were mended on Thursday,” said Jamal.

Earlier, on Sunday, at least 30 people were injured when nine compartments of the Jamalpur-bound Bijoy Express went off the tracks near Hasanpur station. The accident snapped the railway connectivity of various routes, including the ones linking Dhaka and Chattogram.

Although railway operations resumed fourteen hours after the accident, the schedules of several trains running on the routes were still disrupted.

A five-member investigative committee was also formed under the leadership of Eastern Railway Chief Transport Officer (DTO) Anisur Rahman.