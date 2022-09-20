Man accused of rape marries alleged victim in Kashimpur jail

A man detained on charges of rape has married his accuser with the permission of a court in Gazipur's Kashimpur Central Jail.

A small religious ceremony was held with the consent of both the bride and the groom at the jail gate on Tuesday, said Abdul Jalil, senior superintendent of the facility.

The marriage was solemnised in the presence of the accused's brother and the woman's uncle.

Md Sujan, a native of Narsingdi, faced rape charges in a case filed with Dhaka's Khilgaon Police Station in March. He was later arrested and sent to Kashimpur from Dhaka Central Jail in April.

Sujan's lawyer made a bail plea to the High Court on his behalf and the court gave its ruling on the matter on Sept 29, according to Jailer Md Lutfur Rahman.

A court may consider granting bail to the accused if he makes an application supported by the marriage certificate and an affidavit.