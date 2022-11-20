    বাংলা

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov won’t join IORA meeting in Dhaka

    Ministers from over a dozen countries are scheduled to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers on Nov 24

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 20 Nov 2022, 07:01 AM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2022, 07:01 AM

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has cancelled his trip to Dhaka to join a ministerial conference of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
     
    Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen informed reporters about the matter after a programme in Dhaka on Sunday.
     
    "He was supposed to come and he said he would come. I heard he is skipping the meeting due to a scheduling conflict."

    Momen said that he will still have a telephone conversation with Lavrov on Monday.
     
    Ministers from over a dozen other countries will attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers at Intercontinental Hotel on Nov 24.
     
    Bangladesh is heading the block of 23 countries for 2022-23.

    Russia joined the IORA Council of Ministers in 2021 as the 10th dialogue partner.   Bangladesh has also partnered with Russia for other purposes, including the South Asian country’s first nuclear power plant.

    RELATED STORIES
    Helpers used motorcycles to flee with fugitive militants on death row: police
    Fugitive militants had help to flee: police
    A CTTC official says two other militants, identified as Arafat Rahman and Sabur, in police custody attempted to flee as well, but they were apprehended before getting on another motorcycle
    Red alert as Dhaka police hunt for two escaped convicts sentenced to death for militancy
    Red alert for two escaped convicts sentenced to death for militancy
    A Tk 2 million bounty is on offer for leads on the whereabouts of militants, condemned to death over the killings of Faysal Arefin Dipon and Avijit Roy
    Hasina urges entrepreneurs to keep up pace of industry to meet domestic demand
    Hasina urges entrepreneurs to keep up pace to meet domestic demand
    Industry needs to be productive during this time of economic instability due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the PM says
    Agribusinessman Duranta Biplob’s death was accident, not murder: PBI
    Duranta Biplob’s death was accident, not murder: PBI
    Investigators say he fell into the Buriganga after a launch hit the boat he was on

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher