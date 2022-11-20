Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov won’t join IORA meeting in Dhaka

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has cancelled his trip to Dhaka to join a ministerial conference of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen informed reporters about the matter after a programme in Dhaka on Sunday.
"He was supposed to come and he said he would come. I heard he is skipping the meeting due to a scheduling conflict."
Momen said that he will still have a telephone conversation with Lavrov on Monday.
Ministers from over a dozen other countries will attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers at Intercontinental Hotel on Nov 24.
Bangladesh is heading the block of 23 countries for 2022-23.
Russia joined the IORA Council of Ministers in 2021 as the 10th dialogue partner. Bangladesh has also partnered with Russia for other purposes, including the South Asian country’s first nuclear power plant.