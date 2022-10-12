    বাংলা

    Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun adorned with IGP rank badge

    The former director general of Rapid Action Battalion took over as the IGP on Sept 30, succeeding Benazir Ahmed

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 05:23 PM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 05:23 PM

    Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, or IGP, has been adorned with his new rank badge.

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Public Security Secretary Md Akhtar Hossain completed the formalities in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday, the Police Headquarter said in a statement.

    Al-Mamun, a former director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, took over as the IGP on Sept 30, succeeding Benazir Ahmed, who is also a former head of the RAB.

    The RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including Al-Mamun and Benazir, were sanctioned by the US in 2021 for reports of “serious human right violations”.

    Al-Mamun, a native of Sunamganj, had headed the Criminal Investigation Department before joining the RAB.

    He also worked in the United Nations peacekeeping missions. He was posted in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Liberia and Darfur.

