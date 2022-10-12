Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun adorned with IGP rank badge

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, or IGP, has been adorned with his new rank badge.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Public Security Secretary Md Akhtar Hossain completed the formalities in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday, the Police Headquarter said in a statement.

Al-Mamun, a former director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, took over as the IGP on Sept 30, succeeding Benazir Ahmed, who is also a former head of the RAB.