    New year brings new textbooks for Bangladeshi students

    The government is distributing new textbooks at districts and upazilas across the country

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM

    Ansara Tabassum Ara danced happily in her classroom, new textbooks in hand. The Playgroup student showed off the books tied with colourful ribbons, said she was delighted to get the new books, and enjoyed the book distribution ceremony.

    Hundreds of other students from different schools in Dhaka gathered on the grounds of the National Government Primary School in Mirpur to attend the event on Monday, the first day of the new year.

    The children, many of whom came holding the hands of their guardians, received the new textbooks for the new school year.

    Md Zakir Hossain, minister of state for primary and mass education, kicked off the nationwide 'Book Distribution Festival 2024' at the Mirpur school on Monday.

    New textbooks were also distributed to students in different districts and upazilas across the country.

    In addition to the book distribution, cultural programmes were held, with songs and dances.

    Textbooks are usually distributed on Jan 1 every year. The programme was not shifted due to the upcoming election.

    "The pages of books can inspire wonders in children's minds," State Minister Zakir said. "The prime minister introduced this book distribution programme with a particular interest in inspiring the minds of children. Over time, it has become a book festival."

    "We need good teachers to ensure a quality education. The government is recruiting teachers and improving their competence through training. More teachers are being recruited to meet the current shortage."

    The government is distributing 93.8 million books to 21.2 million students nationwide for the 2024 academic year. This includes nearly 3.1 million students at the pre-primary level, 18.1 million at the primary level, and 84,473 children from minority groups.

