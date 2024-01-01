New year brings new textbooks for Bangladeshi students

Ansara Tabassum Ara danced happily in her classroom, new textbooks in hand. The Playgroup student showed off the books tied with colourful ribbons, said she was delighted to get the new books, and enjoyed the book distribution ceremony.

Hundreds of other students from different schools in Dhaka gathered on the grounds of the National Government Primary School in Mirpur to attend the event on Monday, the first day of the new year.