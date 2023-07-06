Bangladesh sacks deputy secretary accused of raping housekeepers at Saudi safe house

It said Mehedi was relieved of his duties as counsellor at the embassy in January 2021 after the allegations of sexual assault surfaced. He was suspended the following month.

He appealed at a hearing after a departmental case was filed against him in March that year. The government opened an investigation as his explanation at the hearing was not satisfactory.

The investigators found that Mehedi had called the housekeepers for nonessential interviews and sexually harassed them with obscene questions. Allegations of rape were also found to be true.

Mehedi submitted his explanation again but failed to prove his innocence, the notice said.

Mehedi could not be reached for comments.