    বাংলা

    Bangladesh sacks deputy secretary accused of raping housekeepers at Saudi safe house

    The sexual assaults occurred at a safe house of the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 July 2023, 01:06 PM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 01:06 PM

    The government has fired Deputy Secretary Mehedi Hasan, who was suspended for sexual assault and rape of housekeepers sheltered at a safe house of the Banglaesh Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    The public administration ministry announced the decision on the 21st BCS administration cadre officer in a notice on Thursday.

    It said Mehedi was relieved of his duties as counsellor at the embassy in January 2021 after the allegations of sexual assault surfaced. He was suspended the following month.

    He appealed at a hearing after a departmental case was filed against him in March that year. The government opened an investigation as his explanation at the hearing was not satisfactory.

    The investigators found that Mehedi had called the housekeepers for nonessential interviews and sexually harassed them with obscene questions. Allegations of rape were also found to be true.

    Mehedi submitted his explanation again but failed to prove his innocence, the notice said.

    Mehedi could not be reached for comments.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Joe Biden meet at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022.
    Saudi golf coup highlights Biden's human rights bind
    US officials have largely refrained from commenting on the golf deal, but say Washington and Riyadh have a complex relationship
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, May 16, 2023.
    Blinken visits Saudi Arabia amid strained ties
    The top US diplomat's Jun 6-8 visit to the world's largest oil exporter comes days after Riyadh pledged to further cut oil production
    Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after the match.
    Saudi wealth fund to take control of football star Ronaldo's club
    A report by state news agency SPA said that Saudi Arabia will privatise several sports clubs from the fourth quarter
    Football - Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
    Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
    The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches, having played every minute of every league game

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan