Three children among four dead in Cox’s Bazar landslides

One of the landslides hit Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya and the other occurred in Chakaria on Monday, local representatives and the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Mohammad Salequzzaman, chairman of Baraitali Union Council in Chakaria, said parts of a hill collapsed on the home of Anwar Hossain in the remote Baraghona area around 4:30pm.

Two children of Anwar were buried under a wall of the house and they died on the way to hospital, said Salequzzaman.