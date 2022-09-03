Myanmar fighter planes entered Bangladesh in a crackdown on a Rakhine rebel group

Several Myanmar military aircraft fighting rebels have crossed the border into Bangladesh and opened fire in Bandarban, causing panic among local residents.
The incident occurred on Saturday, only five days after two mortar shells from the military-ruled country also crossed the border amid the ongoing crackdown on seditious elements in the country.
The two fighter jets and helicopters were attacking rebels in neighbouring Rakhine state when some of the shells fell in the Ghumdhum area of Naikhyangchhari Upazila on Saturday.
“The warplanes passed the area between border pillars 40 and 41 under the surveillance of Reju Amtali (Border Observation Post) in Ghumdhum around 9:20 am,” said Tariqul Islam, the district's superintendent of police.
On Wednesday, the rebel Arakan Army killed 19 junta police officers when it seized a police outpost in Maungdaw Township near the border, according to the Irrawaddy, a news site founded by Burmese exiles living in Thailand.
They also took firearms, ammunition and other equipment.
In response, the Myanmar regime conducted airstrikes in the region and moved to retake it, according to the report.
Previously, the Bangladesh government lodged a strong protest after two mortar shells fired from Myanmar fell into Bangladesh on Aug 28.
The warplanes involved in the airstrikes on Saturday fired as many as 10 shells, while the helicopters fired at least 35 rounds of bullets.