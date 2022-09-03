    বাংলা

    Myanmar fighter planes entered Bangladesh in a crackdown on a Rakhine rebel group

    The Myanmar junta is responding to rebels seizing a police outpost near the border, but the fighting has spilt into Bangladesh once again

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 10:06 AM

    Several Myanmar military aircraft fighting rebels have crossed the border into Bangladesh and opened fire in Bandarban, causing panic among local residents.

    The incident occurred on Saturday, only five days after two mortar shells from the military-ruled country also crossed the border amid the ongoing crackdown on seditious elements in the country.

    The two fighter jets and helicopters were attacking rebels in neighbouring Rakhine state when some of the shells fell in the Ghumdhum area of Naikhyangchhari Upazila on Saturday.

    “The warplanes passed the area between border pillars 40 and 41 under the surveillance of Reju Amtali (Border Observation Post) in Ghumdhum around 9:20 am,” said Tariqul Islam, the district's superintendent of police.

    On Wednesday, the rebel Arakan Army killed 19 junta police officers when it seized a police outpost in Maungdaw Township near the border, according to the Irrawaddy, a news site founded by Burmese exiles living in Thailand.

    They also took firearms, ammunition and other equipment.

    In response, the Myanmar regime conducted airstrikes in the region and moved to retake it, according to the report.

    Previously, the Bangladesh government lodged a strong protest after two mortar shells fired from Myanmar fell into Bangladesh on Aug 28.

    The warplanes involved in the airstrikes on Saturday fired as many as 10 shells, while the helicopters fired at least 35 rounds of bullets.

    RELATED STORIES
    Road accidents killed 519 people in August. Motorcycles were the deadliest vehicle
    Road crashes killed 17 people a day in August
    The total number of deaths in the month is around 200 fewer than in July. Most of the victims were pedestrians
    Three dead after pickup van rams autorickshaw in Sylhet
    Three dead in Sylhet road accident
    The head-on collision in Golapganj left at least four others injured
    Tk 116m worth of crystal meth and yaba seized by BGB in Teknaf
    Tk 116m worth of ice and yaba seized in Teknaf
    A bag thrown overboard by fleeing drug traffickers contained 2.14 kg of crystal meth and 30,000 yaba tablets, according to the BGB
    Car hits scooter, killing Chattogram University teacher
    CU teacher dies in road crash
    Aftab Hossain, an assistant professor of zoology, was returning home on the campus

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher