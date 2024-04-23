Rickshaw-puller dies from ‘heatstroke’ in Dhaka as temperatures likely to rise again

A rickshaw-puller has died from suspected heatstroke in Dhaka with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasting a rise in temperatures after a slight reduction.

The man, Abdul Awal, 45, from Habiganj, collapsed and had convulsions before fainting on a street at Khichuri Potti behind Dhaka Nursing College next to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Sumon Basak, a sub-inspector at Shahbagh Police Station, said pedestrians brought Awal to the hospital but the doctor declared him dead.

“He might have died from heatstroke,” Sumon said.

Awal resided in Narayanganj’s Shubi Market area. Mohibul Alam, the owner of the rickshaw, said Awal usually took the rickshaw out from Mohibul’s garage in the Shonir Akhra area. His family were informed about his death.

Awal’s death has put the number of fatalities from such suspected heatstroke to six in three days. The previous deaths were reported in Pabna, Narsingdi, Meherpur, Sylhet and Gazipur.