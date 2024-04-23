Rickshaw-puller dies from ‘heatstroke’ in Dhaka as temperatures likely to rise again

A rickshaw-puller has died from suspected heatstroke in Dhaka with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasting a rise in temperatures after a slight reduction.
The man, Abdul Awal, 45, from Habiganj, collapsed and had convulsions before fainting on a street at Khichuri Potti behind Dhaka Nursing College next to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday afternoon.
Sumon Basak, a sub-inspector at Shahbagh Police Station, said pedestrians brought Awal to the hospital but the doctor declared him dead.
“He might have died from heatstroke,” Sumon said.
Awal resided in Narayanganj’s Shubi Market area. Mohibul Alam, the owner of the rickshaw, said Awal usually took the rickshaw out from Mohibul’s garage in the Shonir Akhra area. His family were informed about his death.
Awal’s death has put the number of fatalities from such suspected heatstroke to six in three days. The previous deaths were reported in Pabna, Narsingdi, Meherpur, Sylhet and Gazipur.
The highest temperature in Dhaka eased slightly on Monday to 37.8 degrees Celsius after hitting 40.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
The nationwide highest temperature was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius in the southeastern districts of Khulna, Jashore and Chuadanga. Temperatures hit the very severe level of above 42 degrees Celsius earlier this week.
The Meteorological Department said a severe heatwave was sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia.
The heatwave over Dhaka, Rangpur and Barishal divisions and the rest of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Rangamati was mild to moderate.
The heatwave may spread and temperatures may rise, the department said in the forecast for Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the department extended its heat alert by three more days.
“The clouds in the sky may lower the temperature a bit, but it will rise again from tomorrow. There may be light rain in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram, but there isn’t much chance of rain elsewhere,” meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said.
“Due to the excess water vapour in the air, there may be more discomfort during the heat. There will be heavy rain in a week or so and that may bring some relief to the public.”