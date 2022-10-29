A teacher released ‘shocking’ answer papers on Facebook. Now he is under fire from all sides

Though the teacher, Md Sawkat Jahangir of the accounting and information department, did not release any information which could be used to identify the examinees, the move itself was highly criticised by his peers, the university authorities and students.

On Friday, Prof Jahangir attached pictures of two answer sheets in a post on his Facebook page. “These are some examples of answers on the mid-term examination at the Masters’ level. The handwriting was immaculate, but the quality of the answers was shocking, to say the least. These made me really sad, so I am not going to grade these answers," he wrote.

The Facebook post quickly went viral and the students of the department and the university were heavily ridiculed and became the subject of myriad memes on social media.