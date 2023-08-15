Bangladesh announces four schemes for universal pension

The government has laid out rules for four universal schemes – Probash, Pragati, Surokkha and Samata – to be available on payment of Tk 1,000-10,000 per month in premium for 10 to 42 years.
The return will be between Tk 1,530 and Tk 344,655 a month, according to the rules published by the Finance Division on Monday.
Those paying for pension will be able to borrow 50 percent of the deposited funds to pay for their own or family members’ medical treatment cost, building or house renovations in and children’s marriage.
The loan will be repayable in 24 instalments with charges fixed by the authorities.
Citizens can make deposits on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.
They will need to register online for the schemes.
A citizen will have to pay premiums for at least 10 years to become a pension recipient under the scheme, and people aged over 18 years to a maximum of 50 years old can sign up for the scheme.
Officials said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate universal pension on Aug 17.
Under the Probash scheme, Bangladeshis working abroad can make deposits in foreign currencies.
For the expatriates without a national ID card, passports can be used for registration.
The monthly deposit under a 10-year Probash scheme will be Tk 5,000, Tk 7,000 or Tk 10,000 and the return will be Tk 7,651, Tk 11,477 and Tk 15,302, respectively.
For deposits for 42 years, from age 18 to 60, the return will be Tk 344,655 per month.
The 10-year Pragati scheme for employees or owners of private organisations will have a return of Tk 3,060, Tk 4,591 and Tk 7,651 against deposits of Tk 2,000, Tk 3,000 and Tk 5,000 respectively.
The rate of return under the 10-year Surokkha scheme for people in the informal sector, such as farmers, workers and fishermen, will be Tk 1,530, Tk 3,060, Tk 4,591 and Tk 7,651 against Tk 1,000, Tk 2,000, Tk 3,000 and Tk 5,000 deposits respectively.
The Samata scheme for those under the poverty line will produce a return of Tk 1,530 after making Tk 1,000 monthly payments for 10 years.
The late submission fees will be 1 percent of the deposit rate per day.
If a person fails to pay for three consecutive months, the pension scheme account will be suspended.
It can be reactivated by paying the late fees.
Advance payments will also be allowed.
The rules have also detailed the process of transfer of funds to nominees.