Bangladesh announces four schemes for universal pension

The government has laid out rules for four universal schemes – Probash, Pragati, Surokkha and Samata – to be available on payment of Tk 1,000-10,000 per month in premium for 10 to 42 years.

The return will be between Tk 1,530 and Tk 344,655 a month, according to the rules published by the Finance Division on Monday.

Those paying for pension will be able to borrow 50 percent of the deposited funds to pay for their own or family members’ medical treatment cost, building or house renovations in and children’s marriage.

The loan will be repayable in 24 instalments with charges fixed by the authorities.

Citizens can make deposits on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.

They will need to register online for the schemes.

A citizen will have to pay premiums for at least 10 years to become a pension recipient under the scheme, and people aged over 18 years to a maximum of 50 years old can sign up for the scheme.

Officials said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate universal pension on Aug 17.

Under the Probash scheme, Bangladeshis working abroad can make deposits in foreign currencies.