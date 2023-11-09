    বাংলা

    Grameen Telecom boss Yunus appears in court for labour law trial

    The Nobel laureate had to climb a staircase to reach the court on the sixth floor as the elevator was out of service

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM

    Grameen Telecom boss and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has appeared before a court to defend himself in a case tied to the violation of labour laws.

    He arrived at the Sram Bhaban in Dhaka around noon on Thursday and had to use the staircase to reach the court on the sixth floor of the building as the elevator has been out of service for several months.

    The court began the hearing around 1 pm. Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun represented Yunus during the hearing.

    “The Nobel laureate is on permanent bail in this case. His physical presence in the court has also been waived. But he is going to defend himself in court according to the law,” Mamun had previously said on Wednesday.

    On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

    The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

    All four people named in the case have testified. The plaintiff and first witness in the case testified on Oct 1. The fourth witness in the case testified on Nov 6.

    The charges against them include failure to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedules approved by the authorities, and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘We may make mistakes as we’re no angels,’ says Yunus after labour court hearing
    We may make mistakes as we’re no angels: Yunus
    He says if some mistakes occurred, they were unintentional
    Two get death for murdering housewife in Manikganj
    2 to die for murder of Manikganj housewife
    Two others, including the victim's daughter, are jailed for life over the 2020 murder
    Former US President Donald Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise (not seen) argues with Judge Arthur Engoron during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Nov 3, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
    NY judge widens Trump case gag order
    The order issued by Justice Engoron bars public statements by lawyers in the case about the judge's communications with his staff
    Yunus faces 1.5 hours of questioning in graft case
    Yunus questioned in graft case
    The Grameen Bank founder told the media afterwards that he was sure the case is false

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine