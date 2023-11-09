Grameen Telecom boss Yunus appears in court for labour law trial

Grameen Telecom boss and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has appeared before a court to defend himself in a case tied to the violation of labour laws.

He arrived at the Sram Bhaban in Dhaka around noon on Thursday and had to use the staircase to reach the court on the sixth floor of the building as the elevator has been out of service for several months.

The court began the hearing around 1 pm. Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun represented Yunus during the hearing.

“The Nobel laureate is on permanent bail in this case. His physical presence in the court has also been waived. But he is going to defend himself in court according to the law,” Mamun had previously said on Wednesday.