Bangladesh factory was smelting iron without permission. Now 4 workers are dead in blast

The factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj where four workers died in an explosion was smelting iron without approval which it failed to obtain due to a lack of safety measures, officials say.

Rahima Industrial Complex Limited applied for permission to smelt iron twice last year from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments or DIFE.

Department officials visited the under-construction factory and instructed the management to ensure proper safety measures. It went into production six months ago without adhering to the instructions.