The death toll from the trawler disaster now stands at eight

    Two more bodies found after trawler capsize on Karnaphuli River in Chattogram

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 10:44 AM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 10:44 AM

    Rescue workers have recovered two more bodies three days after a trawler sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.

    A body was found in the trawler’s engine room on Saturday, while another was in a crew cabin, according to Lt Razi Al-Amin of the Coast Guard East Zone.

    “The bodies found on Saturday were identified as Pradeep Chowdhury, a greaser, and Abdul Motaleb, a passenger,” said Md Ekram Ullah, chief of the Sadarghat River Police Station.

    Seven bodies have been recovered from the river after the disaster.

    Five bodies were recovered on Thursday - Chief Officer Md Saiful Islam, Captain Faruk Bin Abdullah, Dock Member Rahmat Mia, Fish Master Zahir Uddin and Second Engineer Zahirul Islam.

    Abul Bashar, who swam ashore after the accident, died while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

    The total death toll now stands at eight.

    The steel body trawler Magferat was kept at the Isanagar private dockyard at the Sea-Resource jetty for a revamp.

    As the trawler was being pulled to the dockyard, its propeller broke and it veered out of control. It hit the other fishing boats and buoys near the jetty and capsized.

    Seven went missing after the accident and several others swam to shore.

