Peak time for power use is shifting due to new office hours: Nasrul Hamid

Peak hours are the times during which the electricity demand is at its highest level. Traditionally, the demand for electricity in Bangladesh peaks between 5 pm and 11 pm.



“We want to make sure that there is an uninterrupted power supply to irrigation pumps for the next 15 days from midnight. I think it will be possible," he said.



The Russia-Ukraine has destabilised the international fuel market and the increased costs of oil imports have forced Bangladesh to cut back on power generation, resulting in regular power outages or load-shedding.

Asked how long the power conservation measures will last, the state minister said, “We are working on reducing the power outages. We were forced to introduce load-shedding due to fuel and gas shortages. Now, we are trying to find a balance."



With the new austerity measures kicking in, Awami League leader Obaidul Quader said the load-shedding regime should also be extended to ministers' homes, if necessary.



Asked about Quader's remarks, Hamid said, "Everyone is experiencing load-shedding. No one's been left out.”