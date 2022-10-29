BNP leaders, activists gather in Rangpur ahead of mass rally

Regional leaders and activists of the BNP are converging on Rangpur city for a mass rally, undeterred by a transport strike in the district.
Many have travelled from far and wide on foot to join the assembly amid the ongoing strike as activists marched towards the venue in groups on Saturday. Preparations for the programme have been completed and party leaders expect a full venue by 12 pm.
But Saiful Islam, president of the BNP's Rangpur District wing, claimed that party members bound for the venue were facing police blockades in several parts of the city. "They are also being threatened."
The BNP's fourth divisional mass rally is being held in Rangpur. The main event is scheduled to start in the afternoon at the city's Collectorate Eidgah ground.
Ahead of the rally, transport owners called a two-day strike from Friday, keeping inter-district and long-haul bus services as well as trucks and minibuses off the streets. Consequently, road links to Rangpur have been cut off.
Despite the strike, thousands of BNP leaders and workers arrived in Rangpur on hired trucks and buses from eight districts of the division, including Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat. Some also took trains to get to the city.
Marquees have been constructed in 20 school grounds of the city to shelter party leaders and activists.