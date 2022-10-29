BNP leaders, activists gather in Rangpur ahead of mass rally

But Saiful Islam, president of the BNP's Rangpur District wing, claimed that party members bound for the venue were facing police blockades in several parts of the city. "They are also being threatened."

The BNP's fourth divisional mass rally is being held in Rangpur. The main event is scheduled to start in the afternoon at the city's Collectorate Eidgah ground.

Ahead of the rally, transport owners called a two-day strike from Friday, keeping inter-district and long-haul bus services as well as trucks and minibuses off the streets. Consequently, road links to Rangpur have been cut off.