Bodies of three more workers found in a sunken dredger off Chattogram

Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of three more workers from a dredger that sank off the coast of Chattogram's Mirsarai in the wake of Cyclone Sitrang. The confirmed death toll now stands at four.

The bodies were pulled out of the vessel on Wednesday, according to Mirsarai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazur Rahman.

They were identified as Mahmud, 26, Imam, 22, and Jahidul, 27. The trio was among eight workers aboard the sand carrier when it capsized in the rough seas whipped up by the cyclonic storm on Monday.