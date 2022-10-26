    বাংলা

    Bodies of three more workers found in a sunken dredger off Chattogram

    Four of the eight workers aboard the dredger that capsized during Cyclone Sitrang are now confirmed dead

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 06:22 AM

    Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of three more workers from a dredger that sank off the coast of Chattogram's Mirsarai in the wake of Cyclone Sitrang. The confirmed death toll now stands at four.

    The bodies were pulled out of the vessel on Wednesday, according to Mirsarai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazur Rahman.

    They were identified as Mahmud, 26, Imam, 22, and Jahidul, 27. The trio was among eight workers aboard the sand carrier when it capsized in the rough seas whipped up by the cyclonic storm on Monday.

    A search and rescue operation began on Tuesday, during which the body of fellow dredging worker Al Amin, 30, was recovered.

    Efforts to find the four remaining workers are ongoing.

    The dredger is completely overturned and work is underway to put it back in its proper form, according to Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of Chattogram fire service.

    The rescue effort is being jointly conducted by Coast Guard, fire service and River Police personnel, with the help of a few locals.

    A contractor identified only as Khokon hired the dredger to supply sand to Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority. As the storm beckoned, only one of the nine people onboard the vessel heeded calls to return to shore, while the others decided to stay put.

    The cyclone cut its path through the coast between Chattogram and Barishal on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. At least 29 people died as the storm uprooted trees and knocked out the power supply to the coastal zone.

