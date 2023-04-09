Mitu murder case trial begins after 7 years

A Chattogram court has started the trial of seven suspects, including former Superintendent of Police Babul Akter, in a case over the murder of his wife, Mahmuda Akter Mitu, in 2016.

Witnesses started testifying on the case at the court of Judge Md Jashim Uddin of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Court-3 on Sunday. Mitu’s father, former police officer Mosharraf Hossain, was the first to testify.

Chattogram Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Md Abdur Rashid represented the state while lawyer Golam Mawla Murad represented Babul during the hearing.

Babul’s legal team said they appealed to the High Court against the indictment and sought the court’s approval to defer the hearing until the end of Eid holidays. The state objected to their plea.

Both parties presented their arguments for about 45 minutes. Finally, Mosharraf Hossain began his testimony.

On Mar 13, the same court indicted the seven accused, including Babul Akter, and ordered the case to trial.