    Second victim of Gazipur covered van fire dies in hospital

    Three other victims are also in critical condition

    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 07:37 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 07:37 AM

    Another victim of a covered van fire ignited by a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur has succumbed to his burn injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to two.

    Md Parvez, 41, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Monday.

    The transport worker, a native of Chattogram, suffered burns to 86 percent of his body after the van carrying gas cylinders caught fire at a filling station in Gazipur four days ago, according to resident physician Ayub Hossain.

    “Three other victims - Md Alamin, Anwarul Islam and Sirajul Islam - are receiving treatment at the same hospital. They are also in critical condition.”

    Earlier on Friday, Md Mithu, 26, a native of Moulvibazar, succumbed to his injuries.

    Alamin suffered burns to 60 percent of his body, Anwarul 35 percent and Sirajul Islam 70 percent, said Md Bachchu Mia, an inspector of DMCH Police Outpost.

    The driver of the covered van, operated by Messrs Junaid Enterprise, took the vehicle for refuelling at Haji Wahed Ali CNG Filling Station in Gazipur’s Boro Bari area on Thursday. It was carrying over a hundred empty cylinders at the time.

    Five people sustained burns when the vehicle caught fire after an explosion. Three fire-fighting units doused the flames after a one-and-a-half-hour effort.

