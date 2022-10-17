Second victim of Gazipur covered van fire dies in hospital

Another victim of a covered van fire ignited by a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur has succumbed to his burn injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to two.

Md Parvez, 41, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Monday.

The transport worker, a native of Chattogram, suffered burns to 86 percent of his body after the van carrying gas cylinders caught fire at a filling station in Gazipur four days ago, according to resident physician Ayub Hossain.