Bangladesh records 14 hospitalisations from dengue, no deaths in a day

The mosquito-borne disease infected 321,179 people and killed 1,705 in 2023
Bangladesh has registered 14 new hospitalisations, but no new deaths in a 24-hour tally to Monday morning.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, six cases were in Dhaka, while eight were outside the capital.
Currently, 131 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 43 are in Dhaka and 88 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak in 2023 was the worst on record in Bangladesh, with 321,179 patients contracting the disease and 1,705 dying from it.
Experts blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.