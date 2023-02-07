Belgian Queen Mathilde meets Rohingya victims of Myanmar military operation

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde has visited a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar and spoken to women and children who were the victims of violence in Myanmar.
Mathilde landed at Cox's Bazar Airport by a special flight from Dhaka on Tuesday morning and travelled to Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya, the largest refugee settlement in the world, by road from the airport.
The queen would visit the UN activities and the living and education programmes of the Rohingya community during her day-long visit, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, a senior official of Bangladesh's Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.
She spent some time talking to Rohingya women and children in camp No. 4. She planted a sapling in camp No. 5.
Mathilde, one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals advocates of the UN secretary-general, was also scheduled to meet the local administration and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, said Shamsud Douza.
She will call on President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the visit.
The queen has visited a garment factory, a UNICEF learning centre and flood-related projects.
She will visit a UNDP water project in Khulna.