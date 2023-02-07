    বাংলা

    Belgian Queen Mathilde meets Rohingya victims of Myanmar military operation

    She spent some time with women and children who were the victims of violence in Myanmar

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 03:46 PM

    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde has visited a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar and spoken to women and children who were the victims of violence in Myanmar.

    Mathilde landed at Cox's Bazar Airport by a special flight from Dhaka on Tuesday morning and travelled to Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya, the largest refugee settlement in the world, by road from the airport.

    The queen would visit the UN activities and the living and education programmes of the Rohingya community during her day-long visit, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, a senior official of Bangladesh's Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

    She spent some time talking to Rohingya women and children in camp No. 4. She planted a sapling in camp No. 5.

    Mathilde, one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals advocates of the UN secretary-general, was also scheduled to meet the local administration and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, said Shamsud Douza.

    She will call on President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the visit.

    The queen has visited a garment factory, a UNICEF learning centre and flood-related projects.

    She will visit a UNDP water project in Khulna.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers work in the rubble at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 7, 2023.
    Bangladesh to send rescue teams to Turkey
    The fire service says it has prepared a 12-member rescue team along with a combined support team from the armed forces
    RAB detains five suspected militants amid gunfight in Bandarban
    RAB detains 5 ‘militants’ in Bandarban
    The elite force says it is waiting for the militant suspects to run out of ammo so that they can be caught alive
    Fire service responders douse flames at Old Dhaka court
    Fire at Old Dhaka court under control
    Authorities will investigate whether the fire was caused intentionally by someone
    Take steps to curb air pollution: Quader to Dhaka mayors
    Take steps to curb air pollution: Quader to mayors
    The minister says it’s a shame that Dhaka’s air pollution is at its worst

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher