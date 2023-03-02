Bangladesh lowers LPG prices by Tk 6 per kg for March sales

Although the government set the price of 12 kg LPG gas cylinders at Tk 1,498 for February, it is being sold at Tk 1,800 in the market.

The notice mentioned that the Saudi Arabian Oil Group, or Aramco set the prices of propane and butane at $720 and $740 per tonne, respectively, for March sales. The 35:65 proportion mixture of the two put the prices of the gas at $733 per tonne, which was $790 per tonne in March.

So the prices of LPG constituents were lowered by $57 in the international market.