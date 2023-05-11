India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka

The two-day conference, organised by the India Foundation in association with the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be held at the InterContinental Dhaka on Friday.

The theme of this year's conference is “Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future” due to the post-Covid situation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the conference.

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning. High-level representatives from 25 countries, including the vice-president of the Maldives, will participate in the event.

In a tweet welcoming the Indian minister, Shahariar wrote: “Always a pleasure to welcome @DrSJaishankar who has always supported @IOC_IF, this time hosted by @BDMOFA in Dhaka. Looking forward to his exchanges and share ideas for greater regional prosperity.”