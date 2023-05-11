India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has reached Dhaka to attend the sixth Indian Ocean Conference.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahariar Alam greeted him at the Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.
In a tweet after touching down in Dhaka, Jaishankar said: “Reached Dhaka. Thanks to the state minister for foreign affairs of Bangladesh for the warm welcome.”
“Looking forward to meeting colleagues and friends from across the world at the Indian Ocean Conference,” he also wrote.
The two-day conference, organised by the India Foundation in association with the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be held at the InterContinental Dhaka on Friday.
The theme of this year's conference is “Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future” due to the post-Covid situation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the conference.
Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning. High-level representatives from 25 countries, including the vice-president of the Maldives, will participate in the event.
In a tweet welcoming the Indian minister, Shahariar wrote: “Always a pleasure to welcome @DrSJaishankar who has always supported @IOC_IF, this time hosted by @BDMOFA in Dhaka. Looking forward to his exchanges and share ideas for greater regional prosperity.”