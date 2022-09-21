SSC question paper leak: Three held as Dinajpur board suspends 4 upcoming exams

The Dinajpur Education Board has suspended four Secondary School Certificate tests after recovering the question papers for those subjects from a school in Kurigram's Bhurungamari Upazila.

Local administration officials found the exam papers in the headmaster's room at Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School on Tuesday. They later started a case with Bhurungamari Police Station over the matter.

The school's Headmaster Lutfar Rahman, English teacher Aminur Rahman Russell and contractual teacher Zubair Hossain were arrested in connection with the case.