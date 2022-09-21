SSC question paper leak: Three held as Dinajpur board suspends 4 upcoming exams

The Dinajpur Education Board has suspended four Secondary School Certificate tests after recovering the question papers for those subjects from a school in Kurigram's Bhurungamari Upazila.
Local administration officials found the exam papers in the headmaster's room at Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School on Tuesday. They later started a case with Bhurungamari Police Station over the matter.
The school's Headmaster Lutfar Rahman, English teacher Aminur Rahman Russell and contractual teacher Zubair Hossain were arrested in connection with the case.
On Wednesday, Dinajpur Education Board's Chairman Kamrul Islam announced the postponement of the four exams.
"A case has been filed on the advice of Kurigram's deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in connection with question paper leaks," he said at a media briefing.
The four subjects are mathematics, physics, agricultural science and chemistry. The assessments were slated to be held from Sept 22 to Sept 26.
New dates for the postponed exams will be announced soon, according to Kamrul. All other tests will go ahead as scheduled.
“An inquiry committee will be constituted by the board regarding the question paper leak. Further action will be taken on the basis of the committee's report,” Kamrul said.
Addressing the matter, Bhurungamari Police Station chief Alamgir Hossain said, "On Tuesday night, the tag officer of the current SSC exams, Adam Malik Chowdhury, filed the case against four teachers and around 10 to 12 unidentified individuals."
Police brought two more teachers, Hamidul Islam and Sohail Al Mamun, in for questioning early on Wednesday morning. Another suspect in the case, the school's clerk Abu Hanif, is on the run.