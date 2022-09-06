    বাংলা

    Friendship can solve any problem, says Hasina on India trip

    Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India for the first time in three years

    News Desk
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised on furthering India-Bangladesh relations and said that any problem can be solved with friendship.

    Hasina spoke at a reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on the second day of her visit to India.

    “India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it’s a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War. We have a friendly relationship and are cooperating with each other.”

    After Hasina's motorcade arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, she received a ceremonial reception and was later escorted to the event premises.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally extended a warm welcome to his Bangladesh counterpart. Hasina was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by a team of India’s armed forces.

    “I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim is to develop economically and also fulfil the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem,” Hasina said.

    Hasina later went to Rajghat to pay tribute to India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

    She is on a four-day official visit to India for the first time in three years. Hasina arrived in the country on Monday.

    Both sides are expected to sign several agreements, including one on interim sharing of the Kushiyara river water following talks between Hasina and Modi.

    Hasina is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday.

