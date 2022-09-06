Friendship can solve any problem, says Hasina on India trip

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised on furthering India-Bangladesh relations and said that any problem can be solved with friendship.

Hasina spoke at a reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on the second day of her visit to India.

“India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it’s a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War. We have a friendly relationship and are cooperating with each other.”

After Hasina's motorcade arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, she received a ceremonial reception and was later escorted to the event premises.