Home minister says RAB is always being reformed, modernised

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the Rapid Action Battalion is always being improved and modernised, although its new chief ruled out the need for reforms to the elite police force.

Speaking at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday, Asaduzzaman said that the government always keeps tabs of the blunders of the unit’s ways.

On Saturday, M Khurshid Hossain, the new director general of the RAB, ruled out the need for reforms despite widespread criticism of the force, both at home and abroad, over its human rights record.