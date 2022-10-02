Home minister says RAB is always being reformed, modernised

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the Rapid Action Battalion is always being improved and modernised, although its new chief ruled out the need for reforms to the elite police force.
Speaking at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday, Asaduzzaman said that the government always keeps tabs of the blunders of the unit’s ways.
On Saturday, M Khurshid Hossain, the new director general of the RAB, ruled out the need for reforms despite widespread criticism of the force, both at home and abroad, over its human rights record.
Reports of so-called crossfire killings or shootouts with alleged criminals have cast a shadow on the special police unit since its inception in 2004. In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on the RAB and several of its top officials in connection with “serious human rights abuse”.
US Ambassador Peter Haas made it clear that the country’s policy on RAB has not changed and the sanctions will remain in place “until there is both accountability and reform”.
On Sunday, Asaduzzaman mentioned the RAB was trained by the US when it was formed. “We have to know what the RAB is doing wrong. And about reforms – we are always doing that, always modernising and looking into what’s necessary.”
He said that the special force works in line with its own policy after it is given some “tasks” by the government.
Anyone who breaches discipline, be it RAB or police, is duly punished with penalties fitting their crime, the home minister said. “Many members of police and RAB are behind bars. We are not cutting anybody any slacks.”