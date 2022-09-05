    বাংলা

    At least 8 dead in Rangpur as two buses collide

    The accident occurred near a bridge on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway

    Two buses have collided in Rangpur’s Taraganj, leaving at least eight people dead and another 50 injured.

    The accident occurred near the Sholeyashah Kharubhaj bridge on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway at 12:15 am on Monday.

    Two buses operated by Joana Paribahan and Islam Paribahan ran into a head-on collision, said Mohammad Mahbub Morshed, chief of Taraganj Highway Police Station.

    At least five people died on the spot.

    Police, fire service personnel and locals rescued the injured and took them to the hospital where another three people died.

    Two other injured passengers are in critical condition.

