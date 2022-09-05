At least 8 dead in Rangpur as two buses collide

Two buses have collided in Rangpur’s Taraganj, leaving at least eight people dead and another 50 injured.

The accident occurred near the Sholeyashah Kharubhaj bridge on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway at 12:15 am on Monday.

Two buses operated by Joana Paribahan and Islam Paribahan ran into a head-on collision, said Mohammad Mahbub Morshed, chief of Taraganj Highway Police Station.