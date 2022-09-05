At least 8 dead in Rangpur as two buses collide

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia and the bilateral trade has grown from $9 billion to $18 billion ...
Two buses have collided in Rangpur’s Taraganj, leaving at least eight people dead and another 50 injured.
The accident occurred near the Sholeyashah Kharubhaj bridge on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway at 12:15 am on Monday.
Two buses operated by Joana Paribahan and Islam Paribahan ran into a head-on collision, said Mohammad Mahbub Morshed, chief of Taraganj Highway Police Station.
At least five people died on the spot.
Police, fire service personnel and locals rescued the injured and took them to the hospital where another three people died.
Two other injured passengers are in critical condition.