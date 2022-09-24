Stop war, sanctions, Hasina tells UN General Assembly as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages

“However, we need to understand the fact that socio-economic development cannot be achieved without ensuring peace and stability.

“We want the end of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. In punishing one country with sanctions, counter-sanctions, the entire world including women and children are being punished. Its impact is not limited to a country, rather puts the lives and livelihoods of the people in greater risk, infringe their human rights; people are deprived of food, shelter, healthcare and education.



“Children suffer the most in particular. Their future is lost in darkness.

“My urge to the conscience of the world community- stop the arms race, war, and sanctions, Ensure food and security of the children; Build peace.

“We want to see a peaceful world with enhanced cooperation and solidarity, shared prosperity and collective actions. We share one planet, and we owe it to our future generations to leave it in a better shape.”