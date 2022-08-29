Man kills wife and flees. Then police arrest him when he asks imam for an amulet of ‘protection’

Police have arrested a man who killed his wife in Gazipur and fled to Barishal.
He was caught while asking the imam of a local mosque for an amulet for his protection.
The law enforcers arrested the man at the mosque adjacent to Madhabpasha Durgasagar Lake in Barishal's Babuganj, said Sub-Inspector Abul Kalam of Barishal CID.
The arrestee Lalchan Molla, 40, is a native of Shahjadpur in Sirajganj.
Lalchan killed his wife Rina Akter, 36 at their rented house in Quddusnagar in Gazipur, said SI Kalam on Saturday. Police recovered Rina's body in the afternoon on the same day.
Rina, daughter of Gedu Sheikh, hailed from Anderkotapara village in Sirajganj.
"After killing his wife Lalchan fled to the Madhabpasha Durgasagar area. Police used technology to track down his location and arrested him," the police officer said.
On Saturday, the couple had a fight and at one point, Lalchan kicked his wife hard, said Constable Akidur Rahman of the Barishal CID team. Then Lalchan locked the door from outside and went out.
Upon his return, Lalchan found his wife lying on the floor with blood coming out of her mouth. When he realised his wife was dead, Lalchan left the scene and fled to Barishal.
Lalchan had previously worked at a cow farm in Madhabpasha. After arriving in Madhabpasha on Saturday, he stayed in a room near the farm.
Lalchan spent the entire day in the area and went to the mosque adjacent to Durgasagar Lake after dusk and sought blessings from the imam after prayers. He also requested an amulet of protection.
Police caught him around that time.