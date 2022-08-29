Man kills wife and flees. Then police arrest him when he asks imam for an amulet of ‘protection’

The law enforcers arrested the man at the mosque adjacent to Madhabpasha Durgasagar Lake in Barishal's Babuganj, said Sub-Inspector Abul Kalam of Barishal CID.

The arrestee Lalchan Molla, 40, is a native of Shahjadpur in Sirajganj.

Lalchan killed his wife Rina Akter, 36 at their rented house in Quddusnagar in Gazipur, said SI Kalam on Saturday. Police recovered Rina's body in the afternoon on the same day.

Rina, daughter of Gedu Sheikh, hailed from Anderkotapara village in Sirajganj.

"After killing his wife Lalchan fled to the Madhabpasha Durgasagar area. Police used technology to track down his location and arrested him," the police officer said.

On Saturday, the couple had a fight and at one point, Lalchan kicked his wife hard, said Constable Akidur Rahman of the Barishal CID team. Then Lalchan locked the door from outside and went out.