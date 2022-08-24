Fire breaks out at warehouse of electronic goods in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar

The government is evicting the residents from its land to set up a prison, sports facility, stadium, mosque and safari park
A warehouse of electronic products in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar has caught fire.
Eight units of firefighters rushed to the scene after the fire erupted around 6pm on Wednesday, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said.
The tin-roofed warehouse is situated on a two-storey building on a lane next to Hotel 71 in the area.
There were no reports of casualties immediately, said Md Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan Police Station. He also said the ground floor of the building houses a restaurant.