    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at warehouse of electronic goods in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar

    Eight units of firefighters were trying to douse the fire

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 August 2022, 03:09 PM
    Updated : 24 August 2022, 03:09 PM

    A warehouse of electronic products in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar has caught fire.

    Eight units of firefighters rushed to the scene after the fire erupted around 6pm on Wednesday, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said.

    The tin-roofed warehouse is situated on a two-storey building on a lane next to Hotel 71 in the area.

    There were no reports of casualties immediately, said Md Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan Police Station. He also said the ground floor of the building houses a restaurant.

    RELATED STORIES
    Authorities block alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur amid eviction drive
    Authorities block alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur
    The government is evicting the residents from its land to set up a prison, sports facility, stadium, mosque and safari park
    HC orders 11 with ties to People's Leasing loan scam to surrender passports
    People's Leasing scam: HC orders 11 to surrender passports
    They include the two daughters of PLFSL director Khabir Uddin, who were arrested while trying to flee the country, according to the RAB
    Crumbling dam leaves thousands on edge in Khulna
    Panic as dam crumbles in Khulna
    Residents of Sutarkhali and Kamarkhola call on the authorities to take immediate steps to shore up the embankment
    Yunus urges SC to halt labour court trial proceedings
    Yunus seeks to halt labour court trial
    The Nobel laureate and three others were named in a case under the labour law in September 2021

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher