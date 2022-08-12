Doctor's husband lured her to hotel on pretext of celebrating birthday and killed her: RAB

The couple would stay at different hotels as their families did not know about their marriage, Moin said, citing Rezaul.

But their relationship became rocky after Jannatul discovered that Rezaul was having affairs with multiple women.

Rezaul took her to the hotel on the pretext of celebrating his birthday, but they subsequently had an altercation which turned physical. He then stabbed the woman with a knife, which the RAB believes he had been carrying inside his bag with the motive of killing her.

The victim had multiple stab wounds on her body.