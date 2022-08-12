Doctor's husband lured her to hotel on pretext of celebrating birthday and killed her: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man on charges of killing a doctor inside a hotel room in Dhaka’s Panthapath.
The suspect, 31-year-old Rezaul Karim, had secretly married the victim two years ago after an affair that started online in 2019, according to RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin.
Police found the throat-slashed body of 27-year-old Jannatul Naim Siddique in Panthapath's 'Family Service Apartment’ on Wednesday. After completing her MBBS from the Dhaka Community Medical College, she was taking a gynaecology course at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The couple would stay at different hotels as their families did not know about their marriage, Moin said, citing Rezaul.
But their relationship became rocky after Jannatul discovered that Rezaul was having affairs with multiple women.
Rezaul took her to the hotel on the pretext of celebrating his birthday, but they subsequently had an altercation which turned physical. He then stabbed the woman with a knife, which the RAB believes he had been carrying inside his bag with the motive of killing her.
The victim had multiple stab wounds on her body.
“After slitting the woman’s throat and making sure she was dead, Rezaul took a bath, locked the door and left,” Moin said.
"He went directly to his house from the hotel. He then packed a few things and went to a hospital, where he received first aid,” he added.
The RAB later arrested him in Chattogram’s Muradnagar.
Reza completed his BBA and MBA from a private university in Dhaka. During his MBA, he worked as an administrative officer at his university. He joined a private institution as a senior executive in June, according to RAB.