Risk of communal attack persistent, DMP chief says ahead of Durga Puja

He said police are trying to trace and “stop” around 50 “missing” youths with suspected militant links before they “start field operations”. “Our work to find out where they are taking training has progressed much.”

“And the risk of communal hatred spreading through rumours via fake social media accounts is always there. Our detectives are also working to tackle this threat.”

The DMP chief said hatred can also be spread this year like the incident in Cumilla that sparked deadly violence last year. At least eight people died in the violence after a copy of the Quran was found at a puja venue.

He said police officials held meetings to tackle such incidents. “I hope such a situation will not develop. But we are ready to tackle such a situation if they develop.”