Risk of communal attack persistent, DMP chief says ahead of Durga Puja

The risk of communal attack by spreading hate through fake social media accounts remains as real as ever in Bangladesh, says the chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam made the remarks while inspecting security measures at Dhakeshwari National Temple on Thursday ahead of Durga Puja.
Besides communal attacks, militancy poses threat to such festivals, Shafiqul said.
He said police are trying to trace and “stop” around 50 “missing” youths with suspected militant links before they “start field operations”. “Our work to find out where they are taking training has progressed much.”
“And the risk of communal hatred spreading through rumours via fake social media accounts is always there. Our detectives are also working to tackle this threat.”
The DMP chief said hatred can also be spread this year like the incident in Cumilla that sparked deadly violence last year. At least eight people died in the violence after a copy of the Quran was found at a puja venue.
He said police officials held meetings to tackle such incidents. “I hope such a situation will not develop. But we are ready to tackle such a situation if they develop.”
Police are working to ensure maximum security at 242 puja venues in Dhaka, according to him. Police and organisers will install security cameras at the venues.
Shafiqul requested worshippers and visitors not to bring bags to the puja venues.
Committees have been formed with members of all religious communities to ensure security at the puja venues.