    Heatwave to ease as depression over bay intensifies

    A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rain across the country

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 19 August 2022, 11:19 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 11:19 AM

    Bangladesh is set for a respite from the sweltering summer heat as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rain across the country.

    On Friday, a low-pressure system intensified into a deep depression and the resulting squalls triggered a tidal surge around 4 feet above the normal level, according to the Met Office.

    The low-lying areas of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barishal, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar are likely to be inundated by the rising tide.

    Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist the cautionary signal No. 3.

    All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to take shelter immediately.

    HEATWAVE TO EASE

    Under the influence of the depression over the bay, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in most parts of the country on Friday, according to meteorologist Monowar Hossain.

    A mild heatwave has been sweeping across the country for the last two days, but the rains are expected to bring the mercury down.

    In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in the country was 37.8 degrees Celsius in Mymensingh. Feni recorded the highest rainfall at 138 mm.

    According to the Met Office's 24-hour forecast, the day temperature may drop by as much as 4 degrees Celsius and the night temperature by 2 degrees Celsius across the country.

    Rains are likely to continue for the next three days.

