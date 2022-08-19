Heatwave to ease as depression over bay intensifies

Bangladesh is set for a respite from the sweltering summer heat as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rain across the country.

On Friday, a low-pressure system intensified into a deep depression and the resulting squalls triggered a tidal surge around 4 feet above the normal level, according to the Met Office.

The low-lying areas of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barishal, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar are likely to be inundated by the rising tide.

Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist the cautionary signal No. 3.