Bus set on fire in Gulistan on the final day of BNP’s 48-hour blockade

A bus was set on fire in Dhaka’s Gulistan on the final day of a 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as part of their antigovernment movement.
The arsonists set fire to a Bikalpa Paribahan bus in front of the Bangabandhu Square Hall market in Gulistan around 2 pm on Monday.
“Two firefighting units brought the flames under control,” said Lima Khan, control room officer of the fire service. No casualties were reported, she added.
The fire service reported another arson attack on a truck near the Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka earlier in the day.
The BNP organised a massive rally on Oct 28 as part of its movement calling for the government to resign and hold the general election under a non-partisan caretaker government. The largest opposition group then announced a general strike for Oct 29 following a clash with the police during the Oct 28 rally.
After a one-day respite, the BNP enforced a blockade from Oct 31 to Nov 2 across the country, followed by a fresh 48-hour blockade on Sunday and Monday.
The BNP has received support from allies for its anti-government movement. Its longtime ally Jamaat-e-Islami also announced similar protest programmes.