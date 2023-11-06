Bus set on fire in Gulistan on the final day of BNP’s 48-hour blockade

A bus was set on fire in Dhaka’s Gulistan on the final day of a 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as part of their antigovernment movement.

The arsonists set fire to a Bikalpa Paribahan bus in front of the Bangabandhu Square Hall market in Gulistan around 2 pm on Monday.

“Two firefighting units brought the flames under control,” said Lima Khan, control room officer of the fire service. No casualties were reported, she added.

The fire service reported another arson attack on a truck near the Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka earlier in the day.