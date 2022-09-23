    বাংলা

    e-ticketing for bus services on trial run in Dhaka

    The pilot programme has received a ‘good response’ on the first day, says president of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 23 Sept 2022, 05:02 PM
    Updated : 23 Sept 2022, 05:02 PM

    Public transport owners have introduced an e-ticketing system for bus services experimentally in Dhaka to prevent extra fares.

    The pilot programme received a “good response” from passengers after its launch on four routes, said Khandker Enayet Ullah, president of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association.

    The routes and companies are Dhakeshwari-bound Mirpur Super Link from Mirpur-12, Prajapati and Paristhan from Ghatarchar to Uttara, Basumati Paribahan buses from Gabtoli to Gazipur.

    Three more routes used by Asim Paribahan, Rajdhani Paribahan and Noor-e-Makkah will be added to the programme on Sunday, Enayet Ullah said.

    Passengers see a huge difference between the waybill system and e-ticketing.

    Golam Faruk, a resident of Dhaka’s Kalabagan, said the fare from Dhanmondi 27 to Sheora Para was Tk 20 in the waybill system, but it is Tk 13 in e-ticketing. “This method is good for us.”

    The previous fare from Asad Gate in the capital to Mirpur 1 was Tk 25 which is now Tk 13 in the e-ticketing system.

    "There is no scope to charge extra fare from the passengers in this system. Hopefully, we will be able to inaugurate the e-ticketing system very soon," said Enayet Ullah.

    There will be agents from Dhaka Road Transport Authority at every bus stop. People have to buy a ticket from them to get on the bus. No passenger will be picked up between the stoppages. Students can travel at a 50 percent discount, Enayet Ullah said.

