e-ticketing for bus services on trial run in Dhaka

Public transport owners have introduced an e-ticketing system for bus services experimentally in Dhaka to prevent extra fares.

The pilot programme received a “good response” from passengers after its launch on four routes, said Khandker Enayet Ullah, president of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association.

The routes and companies are Dhakeshwari-bound Mirpur Super Link from Mirpur-12, Prajapati and Paristhan from Ghatarchar to Uttara, Basumati Paribahan buses from Gabtoli to Gazipur.

Three more routes used by Asim Paribahan, Rajdhani Paribahan and Noor-e-Makkah will be added to the programme on Sunday, Enayet Ullah said.

Passengers see a huge difference between the waybill system and e-ticketing.