ACC prosecutes former Sonali Bank manager, 3 others for embezzling Tk 600m

M/S Daiyan Fashions Limited Chairman Syeda Sahela Muntasir, Managing Director Abu Naser Tawab, Mosammat Rahatun, who is a customer of the bank, and manager of Sonali Bank’s Narayanganj Foreign Exchange Branch Md Abdus Samad were charged in the case filed by district ACC Deputy Assistant Director Wahid Manjur Sohag.

According to the case, the accused “abused their influence to breach the rules of the bank” to acquire the loan despite not ensuring the stock of imported raw materials, which exceeded the limit and had expired.

It added that they disbursed the loan “without approval from the higher authorities” and did not reach out to a foreign bank to settle the payment. The branch manager opened a letter of credit, or LC, “beyond his authority” and re-created forced loan, though the client had forced loan liability.