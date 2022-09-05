    বাংলা

    ACC prosecutes former Sonali Bank manager, 3 others for embezzling Tk 600m

    The accused “abused their influence to breach the rules of the bank” to acquire the loan, ACC says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 03:44 PM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 03:44 PM

    The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, has prosecuted a sacked manager of Sonali Bank and three others for embezzling Tk 600 million which they borrowed from the bank in the name of offshore trading.

    M/S Daiyan Fashions Limited Chairman Syeda Sahela Muntasir, Managing Director Abu Naser Tawab, Mosammat Rahatun, who is a customer of the bank, and manager of Sonali Bank’s Narayanganj Foreign Exchange Branch Md Abdus Samad were charged in the case filed by district ACC Deputy Assistant Director Wahid Manjur Sohag.

    According to the case, the accused “abused their influence to breach the rules of the bank” to acquire the loan despite not ensuring the stock of imported raw materials, which exceeded the limit and had expired.

    It added that they disbursed the loan “without approval from the higher authorities” and did not reach out to a foreign bank to settle the payment. The branch manager opened a letter of credit, or LC, “beyond his authority” and re-created forced loan, though the client had forced loan liability.

    By opening an LC and re-creating forced loan, the suspects were able to borrow Tk 195 million showing previous loans settled. The amount stood at Tk 604 million along with interests, the case documents said.

    The four were charged under Section 409/109 of the Penal Code and Sector 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

    RELATED STORIES
    2 inmates die in Kashimpur prison
    2 inmates die in Kashimpur prison
    A doctor said the inmates had died before they were brought to the hospital
    Foreign Minister Momen excluded from Prime Minister Hasina’s India trip
    Momen not accompanying Hasina on India trip
    Momen was not on board the special flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage that left Dhaka for Delhi on Monday morning
    Hasina lands in India for 4-day visit
    Hasina lands in India for 4-day trip
    Trade, energy, water sharing and the Rohingya crisis are likely to be the key agendas discussed during the visit set up by India's Narendra Modi
    At least 9 dead in Rangpur as two buses collide
    9 dead in Rangpur bus accident
    The accident occurred near a bridge on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher